Bill Bennett and Me

Bill Bennett is a great American. He retired from the daily radio grind a few years ago, but he is now doing an excellent podcast, produced by our friends at Ricochet, on which I have occasionally been a guest. I did Bill’s most recent podcast, which came out on Tuesday. We talked about President Trump’s visit to the U.K., recent revelations about Martin Luther King, Russiagate, and more. You can listen to it here. If you are a podcast listener and aren’t already subscribing to Bill’s, you should consider doing so.
