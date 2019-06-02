Candace Owens and the Left’s Effort to Ban Common Sense

Candace Owens is, in my opinion, the second most important American, after President Trump. Her message of empowerment is one that the Left can’t abide, so Candace is attacked and demonized more than anyone–again, with the single exception of the president. Recently she was suspended from Facebook for violating “community standards.”

I wrote here about Candace’s spectacular performance as the keynote speaker at Center of the American Experiment’s Annual Dinner, where she followed in the footsteps of such luminaries as Margaret Thatcher, Henry Kissinger, George Will, Charles Krauthammer, Robert Bork, Bill Bennett, and many more. If you haven’t seen Owens in action, this is a good introduction.

What is striking, when you see Candace in action, is how non-controversial she is. Pretty much everything she says would have been regarded as common sense by your mother. But today, it is enough to get you attacked on the street, banned by Facebook, and denounced as public enemy number one by the Left. Here are five short clips, no more than a minute, from her American Experiment speech: