Crossing the border

We can turn to to the Daily Mail to learn of the large group of Africans crossing the Rio Grand to enter the United States illegally last week. The AP covered the story without the video supplied by Customs and Border Protection (below), but the bare-bones AP story seems to have escaped daily newspapers across the United States.

The White House has done its part to get the story out. The Daily Mail quotes this White House tweet: “Last night, U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 100 illegal aliens from Congo, Angola, and Cameroon near the U.S.–Mexico border.” This proposition has the added advantage of truth: “Our southern border is now a magnet for illegal immigration from all over the world. It’s time for Democrats to help close the loopholes!”

There is a back story here. How did these folks get to Mexico and why didn’t they seek refuge or lawful entry to the United States from there?