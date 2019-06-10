House Democrats Sink to a New Low

Today the House Judiciary Committee heard testimony from John Dean, the former Nixon White House Counsel who went to jail for his role in Watergate. What John Dean knows about Russiagate is anyone’s guess. News reports indicate that he described “six striking parallels” between Watergate and the failed Trump/Russia investigation. For example, Nixon fired Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox, while Trump fired James Comey. Got that?

Here is a really striking parallel between Watergate and the Trump/Russia investigation: both Nixon and Trump were Republicans. One more: the Washington Post and the New York Times were out to get both Nixon and Trump. How striking can a parallel get?

House Democrats are making fools of themselves, but it isn’t clear whether they know it or not. Their main purpose seems to be to produce headlines in obliging newspapers (the Washington Post and the New York Times, for instance) where “President Trump” is in the same sentence as “impeachment” or, if they are quoting Nancy Pelosi, “locked up.” I doubt that there is a single voter left who will be influenced by such partisan heavy breathing.