Yad Vashem schools AOC

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems to be among the intellectual leaders of the Democratic Party despite, or on account of, the near daily demonstration of her nescience. I don’t think she can safely be ignored.

She recently opined: “The United States is running concentration camps on our southern border and that is exactly what they are: concentration camps.” Israel’s Yad Vashem doesn’t wade into American politics, but it made an exception in this case (tweet below).

Via Twitchy.

UPDATE: Andrea Peyser lends her a helping hand in the New York Post column “Concentration camp ABCs for AOC.”