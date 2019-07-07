A Day at the Ball Park

We went to a baseball game this afternoon, nine from my family altogether. The Minnesota Twins played the Texas Rangers. It was Armed Forces Appreciation Day.

As we approached Target Field–considered by knowledgeable observers (i.e., me) the best baseball park in the major leagues–there were military vehicles, an Army information booth, military personnel explaining the equipment and excited children climbing over it. As we went through security to enter the stadium, Army paratroopers parachuted onto the field. It was an impressive sight, and between innings during the game they showed video footage shot by the paratroopers.

The National Anthem was performed nicely by a couple of guys who looked like bikers, while the flag was raised by one of the heroes who were immortalized in Jake Tapper’s great book, The Outpost.

Between innings the big screens showed Minnesota military personnel deployed overseas who greeted their families and urged on the Twins. They got a lot of applause.

During the 7th inning stretch, a vocal group performed “God Bless America,” which the crowd–including me, and I can’t sing a note–sang lustily. No hustling Kate Smith off in the middle of the night, here. That was followed by “God Bless the USA,” which many in the crowd knew the words of, also. And finally, of course, “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”

It was a good game…

…that ended unhappily for Twins fans. My dominant impression, though, was of the unabashed patriotism of the near-sellout crowd. It renewed my confidence that the Democrats’ strategy of running against the USA will not end well for them.