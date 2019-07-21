Loose Ends (91)

• Right after the mid-term election last year, Trump was asked how the Democrats taking the House would work out for him. He replied:

“It will probably be very good for me politically. I can see it being extremely good politically, because I think I’m better at that game than they are, actually.”

Based on the events of the last couple weeks, you’d have to say he has a point.

• From the Washington Post today:

In the crowded Democratic primary field, candidates such as Beto O’Rourke, Cory Booker and Pete Buttigieg have flaunted their ability to speak Spanish. But [Julian] Castro, 44, a third-generation Mexican American and the only Latino running for president, does not speak the language fluently. The matter has become something of a litmus test from reporters whom Castro says ask him repeatedly why he doesn’t speak Spanish as though that were essential to being authentically Latino.

Oh, please do keep this up, “reporters.” The Trump 2020 campaign thanks you.

• Meanwhile, the Post is asking other crucial questions (that no one is really asking). Such as:

Is It Okay to Laugh at Florida Man? . . . Is Florida Man a hero, a villain or a victim? And is it still okay to laugh along? Florida Man is a microcosm of the way so many of us are struggling with the ethics of how to behave on the Internet, and how easily an ironic joke, multiplied by millions of shares, can begin to feel like freak-show mockery or viral cyberbullying. As isolated jokes, Florida Man riffs seem harmless enough; in aggregate it feels as if they’ve become part of a larger culture that reduces people in the criminal justice system to villains or punchlines, while stripping away the context of systemic problems.

The article goes on. . . and on . . . and on, for something like 5,000 words. Seriously? I thought the decline of journalism is a crisis, but if there’s time to write a long thumb-sucking feature like this, I’m not going to cry for thinning newsrooms.

There’s also this fun correction:

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly . . . called Jack Daniel’s a bourbon. It is a Tennessee whiskey.

• The Babylon Bee strikes again (as they seem to do on an almost hourly basis):