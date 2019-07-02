The screaming of AOC

The Democratic Party is in the grip of lunatics slathering their hysteria among their followers. Their leader is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. On a visit to a border patrol facility in El Paso with 13 fellow Democratic congressmen yesterday, AOC reportedly put on quite a performance.

Please note that the linked report by the Washington Examiner’s Anna Giaritelli stands in contrast to the treatment of the visit by the mainstream media, where hysteria is a marketable commodity. See, for example, this CBS News report.

Giaritelli’s story relies on the observations of one law enforcement officer. It is perhaps overreliant on this one source. Based on the observations of the law enforcement witness, Giaritelli portrays AOC in a hysterical mode. Giaritelli quotes her law enforcement witness (“who said he was stunned by the outburst in front of the crowd”): “She comes out screaming at our agents, right at the beginning [of the tour]…Crying and screaming and yelling.”

Giaritelli’s source adds: “The agents, they wanted to respond, but they held back because she’s a congressional delegate. But when you have someone yelling at you in a threatening manner…They were like, ‘Hey, you need to kinda step back.’”

AOC stepped back by refusing to tour the facility. Instead, she stayed with the family whose comments she posted on Twitter (below). Giaritelli draws on AOC’s account of her visit on Twitter and notes: “The congresswoman…did not mention yelling at agents.”

AOC would have us believe that detainees are somehow forced to drink water out of toilets in the facility. According to Giaritelli, however, the agent on the scene said the congresswoman misrepresented why a person in custody had drunk from a toilet. She didn’t know how to use the faucet in the cell. “She never told AOC that we made her drink from the toilet. AOC, of course, changed it…” AOC has it that “We’re talking systemic cruelty w/ a dehumanizing culture that treats them like animals.” And yet they keep coming.

