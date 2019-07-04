Trump’s Independence Day Speech

It was excellent. Even CNN, in a report to which Jim Acosta contributed, couldn’t find fault with anything Trump said, although it took the obligatory shots at the event itself. CNN acknowledged that Trump’s speech was not political, but rather “a message of national pride.”

Unfortunately, the matter of national pride has become political. But there was nothing in the speech that anyone would have found objectionable before left-liberals rejected the notion of pride in America. There was nothing in the speech that any patriotic American rationally can find objectionable today. You have to dislike America to dislike what Trump said to the crowd on the Mall.

This includes the part where Trump listed heroes of the past and included Betsy Ross. As I understand it, even Colin Kaepernick doesn’t object to Betsy per se. Instead, he objects to uses her flag is put to. Or something.

That Kaepernick has the right to spew inane commentary should be a source of pride in our country. So should the sources of pride President Trump laid out so well today, including our long history of remarkable achievements, our advances in racial and gender equality, and, yes, our military.

As Trump put it so well: “Together, we are part of one of the greatest stories ever told — the story of America.”

Happy Fourth of July.