“Green” Energy Is Sinister

We conservatives tend to argue that “green” energy (wind and solar) is unreliable, inefficient, expensive, and virtually useless, even if we accept the climate change gospel*. But the truth is worse than that. Far from being well-intentioned, as most assume, “green” energy is the great corporate scam of our age. And green energy is not kind to the Earth as school children are taught. Rather, wind and solar are terrible for the environment.

It is time to get tough on “green” energy. I wrote about some of the environmental drawbacks of solar energy here. To perhaps an even greater degree than solar energy, wind turbines also damage the environment.

This very short video begins to explain why. The facts are drawn from an excellent Wall Street Journal piece by Mark Mills, and were confirmed by one of my researchers. The video was created by an American Experiment staffer. What I like about the video, as much as the data, is its sinister tone:

* Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling of my organization, building on work to which Steve Hayward contributed, authored the most definitive analysis yet of the economic destruction wrought by wind energy. Their paper is one of three finalists for the “Most Influential Research” prize for 2019, awarded by the State Policy Network.