Ilhan Unleashed

Ilhan Omar isn’t going to Israel, but it turns out she didn’t need to go after all–she knows all about it. Omar unleashed this Twitter rant against Israel a little while ago:

Let’s be clear: the goal of our trip was to witness firsthand what is happening on the ground in Palestine and hear from stakeholders —our job as Members of Congress. But since we were unable to fulfill our role as legislators, I am sharing what we would have seen. (THREAD) — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 16, 2019







It is not “illegal under international law” for Jews to live in Judea and Samaria. And what does President Trump have to do with settlements on the West Bank?

International law requires the U.S. to “contribute to the United Nations’ relief agency for Palestinian refugees”? That’s a novel theory.











It goes on and on. There is much more. Omar says she is doing her “job as [a member] of Congress” by endlessly haranguing Israel. But many wonder whether there are conditions closer to home to which she should turn her attention. A local news outlet headlined yesterday: “Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District Listed As Worst District For Black Americans To Live.”

Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, represented by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, was listed this week as the worst congressional district in the country for black Americans. The financial website 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the 30 worst districts for black Americans by using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Specifically, the list-makers honed in on metrics like median-household income, homeownership, unemployment, poverty, and educational achievement. The numbers produce a stark picture of the 5th Congressional District, which encompasses Minneapolis and several surrounding suburbs.

Will Congresswoman Omar turn her attention to the status of her fellow African-Americans in her own Congressional district, or will she continue to prioritize her obsessive anti-Israel crusade? I’m guessing the latter.