More on Omar’s Mystery Man and Omar’s Multiple Frauds

The Daily Mail’s tabloid-style investigation may have pointed to yet another Omar fraud:

Omar’s camp has paid Mynett’s company – E Street Group – more than $250K in consulting fees and travel expenses, dating from last August until June 11, according to Federal Election Commission records.

I haven’t seen the chronological breakdown of Mynett’s bills, but the Congressional election was in November, and Omar’s campaign continued paying Mynett for seven months thereafter. Who knows, maybe Mynett’s bookkeeper fell behind on his firm’s billing. But there is another obvious possibility: Omar has already been fined by Minnesota’s campaign finance board for illegally diverting campaign funds to pay her personal expenses, including legal fees for her divorce from husband number two. (Her possible brother, if you are keeping score.) What are the chances that the $250,000 her campaign paid to her boyfriend for “consulting fees and travel expenses” included some of the couple’s personal expenses? Or, perhaps, sheer overpayment that has helped to fund Omar’s weirdly lavish “refugee” lifestyle?

One can imagine an alternative universe in which a state or federal agency might have the temerity to investigate such questions, even though Ilhan is a far-left icon and all hands are on deck to defeat President Trump in 2020. But that is not the universe we live in. Questions surrounding Ilhan Omar’s apparent crime spree will go unanswered at least until the November 2020 election is safely in the books.