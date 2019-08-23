The lonesome death of Rina Shnerb

Seventeen-year-old Israeli Rina Shnerb was killed and her father and brother were seriously injured in a terrorist bombing at a natural spring outside the central West Bank settlement of Dolev this morning. Her father Eitan, a rabbi in Lod, and brother Dvir, 19, were taken by military helicopter to a Jerusalem hospital in serious condition. The Times of Israel has the story here. Chaskel Bennett brings it back home in the tweet below.
The entire world focused on the 'tears' of @RashidaTlaib who wanted to visit her grandmother. Where is the barest of mentions of this tragic barbaric terror attack against a young Jewish girl today. Our tears are real. You all couldn't give a damn. Yes, checkpoints save lives. https://t.co/1Ec5JIqqDD
— Chaskel Bennett (@ChaskelBennett) August 23, 2019