Posted on August 23, 2019 by Scott Johnson in Arab Israel conflict, Terrorism

The lonesome death of Rina Shnerb

Seventeen-year-old Israeli Rina Shnerb was killed and her father and brother were seriously injured in a terrorist bombing at a natural spring outside the central West Bank settlement of Dolev this morning. Her father Eitan, a rabbi in Lod, and brother Dvir, 19, were taken by military helicopter to a Jerusalem hospital in serious condition. The Times of Israel has the story here. Chaskel Bennett brings it back home in the tweet below.

