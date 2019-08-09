Will Slow Joe Make It to the Primaries?

Joe Biden remains on top of the Democratic presidential polls, which can only be taken as an indication of the weakness of the field. “Slow Joe” Biden has never been intelligent, and at 76 years old he is far from the top of his game, such as it ever was.

Among other things, Biden has longstanding problems with race. Biden is famous for his gaffes, which are usually written off as signs of his good-old-boyness. But a striking number of those blunders have involved race. Some are well-known (Barack Obama was “The first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy.”), some less so (“There’s less than 1% of the population of Iowa that is African American. There is probably less than 4 or 5% that are minorities. What is in [Washington, D.C.]? So look, it goes back to what you start off with, what you’re dealing with.”)

Last night, Biden stepped in it again, sounding a theme that he has tripped over more than once before: “Poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids.” Hoo boy. It’s a good thing for President Trump that he never says anything like that!

Like Hillary Clinton (although for somewhat different reasons), Joe Biden will never be president. He simply isn’t smart or competent enough to mount a successful campaign, as his prior runs have demonstrated. And at 76, he isn’t getting any better. If I were a Democrat, I would be deeply concerned that my party doesn’t have a candidate who, so far at least, can match Slow Joe in the polls.