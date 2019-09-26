Ban All the Red Hats?

“Fascist” is a word that gets tossed around a lot these days, almost always inappropriately. For the most part, it is a meaningless epithet. And yet there are a few people, at least, to whom the label applies.

Which brings me to this Rasmussen Reports survey. The question was asked:

A suggestion has been made to ban all red caps in America because pro-Trump Make America Great hats are red and cause anxiety among anti-Trump Americans. Do you favor or oppose the banning of red caps in America?

The results:

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 14% of American Adults favor the banning of red caps in America. Seventy percent (70%) are opposed, but another 17% are undecided.

Could it possibly be true that 14% of Americans favor banning red hats, and another 17% can’t make up their minds? 31% in total? I don’t think so. I assume that some people respond to pollsters in ways that they find amusing. But that can’t account for all of these responses (310 out of 1,000). It appears that there are a considerable number of rabid Democrats who would carry the fascist impulse so far as to ban all red hats, or at least consider doing so. Presumably a larger number would advocate banning actual MAGA hats.

The question that Rasmussen asked is interesting, too. It referred to the idea that “pro-Trump Make America Great hats are red and cause anxiety among anti-Trump Americans.” Many college students are taught that anything that makes them uncomfortable, anxious or frightened constitutes “violence” and can properly be prohibited. Are we seeing in this poll result the fruits of such absurd teachings?

I don’t know, but I suspect so. I am certain, however, that if you asked a comparable question about a liberal symbol–the Obama “hope” poster, say–you would not find any measurable number of conservatives who would advocate banning it. The fascists are all on the other side.