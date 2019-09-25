Bernie Sanders Unplugged

Did you know that Bernie Sanders runs a parody Twitter feed? At least I think it is a parody, but it is hard to be sure. It has a blue check mark, but you know what the say these days about fake news. Or maybe he is just trying to compete with the Troller-in-Chief down at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Check a few out:

I’m waiting for the obvious follow up: Liquidate the kulaks! Annnnnd. . . here it is:

I like this response:

Well heck, since everything is going to be free under Bernie, why worry about debt as there won’t be any?

This does not go far enough! I demand that the government provide free weed, starting with college athletes!

If I was stuck in a prison cell with Bernie, I know I’d be demanding to be put in solitary.

Oh, wait, I think he thinks this is bad news.

I’m so old, I remember when people like Bernie said we couldn’t “drill our way out” of oil dependence on the Middle East.

I have an idea. Let’s just ban socialism.