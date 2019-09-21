Candace Owens Scorches the Dems

Yesterday the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on National Security and Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties held a hearing on “confronting white supremacy.” This is part of the Democrats’ battlespace preparation for the 2020 elections. White supremacy is everywhere! Actually, it is hard to find. I have yet to meet my first white supremacist. But the Democrats have a story and they are sticking to it.

Candace Owens was the only witness at the House hearing who was not there to advance the Democrats’ narrative. As usual, she lit them up. The dishonesty that is characteristic of liberals is on display. Watch and enjoy: