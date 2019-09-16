The New York Times has revised and updated its Saturday night special hit job on Brett Kavanaugh to note that the alleged victim…does not recall any such incident” (original version here). Gregg Re’s excellent FOX News story on the update is full of links.

Here is the note now added to the Times story:

Editors’ Note: Sept. 15, 2019

An earlier version of this article, which was adapted from a forthcoming book, did not include one element of the book’s account regarding an assertion by a Yale classmate that friends of Brett Kavanaugh pushed his penis into the hand of a female student at a drunken dorm party. The book reports that the female student declined to be interviewed and friends say that she does not recall the incident. That information has been added to the article.

Re observes: “The update came only after The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway, who reviewed an advance copy of the book, first flagged the article’s omission on Twitter — prompting other commentators to press the issue.”

Re adds: “The Times did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News seeking comment.”

Mollie Hemingway takes up the Times’s wrongdoing here in the Federalist column “Alleged Victim In New York Times Kavanaugh Story Denies Any Recollection Of Incident.” Hemingway’s Federalist column “New Book: Christine Blasey Ford’s Friend Leland Keyser Doesn’t Believe Her” also bears on the crimes of the Times, Kavanaugh edition. Senator Grassley has more here on a Twitter thread.

The Times is beneath contempt. What is to be done?

Quotable quote (Gregg Re): “‘It’s important to point out that this correction almost certainly would have never occurred if conservative media folks like @MZHemingway and others hadn’t obtained the copy of the actual book itself the same day the excerpt/article was released,’ author James Hasson said.”