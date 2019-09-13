General Flynn Goes On Offense Against the Deep State

Several months ago, General Michael Flynn replaced his original defense team with Sidney Powell, a Texas lawyer who is a veteran of the Department of Justice and author of Licensed To Lie: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice. Powell is a self-promoter, but she also appears to be a very good lawyer.

She certainly is aggressive. Powell has launched an all-out attack against Flynn’s prosecutors, whom she regards as dishonest and corrupt. Given what we have learned about the involvement of the FBI and DOJ in the Russia collusion hoax, there is no reason to think she is wrong.

On Wednesday, Powell’s motion to compel further production of documents from the prosecution was unsealed. Margot Cleveland comments at The Federalist:

Yesterday’s filing expanded exponentially on the areas of evidence Powell seeks and lays bare Powell’s bigger plan moving forward: to expose the breadth and depth of SpyGate and how flaying Flynn lay at the heart of the soft coup attempt. In her Motion to Compel, Powell catalogued 40 categories of evidence the government has refused to turn over. She seeks a court order requiring federal prosecutors to provide the withheld evidence under Brady and its progeny. Brady and its offshoots require prosecutors to disclose material exculpatory and impeachment evidence to the defense team.

It remains to be seen how Judge Sullivan will respond to the motion. A long time has gone by since Flynn pled guilty to one count of lying to the FBI (which I suspect he likely didn’t do), and Judge Sullivan seems to have reservations about the prosecution. In any event, as Cleveland points out, Powell’s detailed requests indicate that she has a good idea what went on behind the scenes as DOJ and the FBI were trying to set up Donald Trump:

[H]er bid for this information shows that Powell has in three short months pieced together more tiles in the mosaic of the Russia collusion fraud than Robert Mueller did in two years.

Ms. Powell’s motion is embedded below. I will note just a few of her more suggestive requests:

* Any and all evidence that during a senior-attended FBI meeting or video conference, Andrew McCabe said, “First we fuck Flynn, then we fuck Trump,” or words to that effect. * A letter delivered by the British Embassy to the incoming National Security team after Donald Trump’s election, and to outgoing National Security Advisor Susan Rice (the letter apparently disavows former British Secret Service Agent Christopher Steele, calls his credibility into question, and declares him untrustworthy). * All payments, notes, memos, correspondence, and instructions, by and between the FBI, CIA or DOD with Stefan Halper–going back as far as 2014–regarding Michael Flynn, Svetlana Lokhova, Mr. Richard Dearlove (of MI6), and professor Christopher Andrew (connected with MI5) and Halper’s compensation through the DOD Office of Net Assessment as evidenced by the whistleblower complaint of Adam Lovinger…. * Unredacted copies of all memos created by or other communications from James Comey that mention or deal with any any investigation, surveillance, FISA applications, interviews, or use of a confidential human source or “OCONUS lures” against Mr. Flynn. * An internal DOJ document dated January 30, 2017, in which the FBI exonerated Mr. Flynn of being “an agent of Russia.”

There is much more, but you get the drift. It appears that Ms. Powell may have sources inside the bureaucracy where she once worked; or possibly she has just done a better job of assembling the bits and pieces of information that have become public over the last three years than anyone else (with the exception, I hope, of John Durham and William Barr). The gist of her argument is that the federal government’s prosecution of General Flynn is so corrupt, so dishonest, so egregious, that it should be dismissed. That is how it looks to me. We will see whether Judge Sullivan agrees.