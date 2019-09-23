Stand by your sham: Datapoints

As I have observed previously in this series, everything about Ilhan Omar is a fraud, including her name. We have seen a plethora of congressional scandals in our history, yet we have never seen scandals like Omar’s in Congress. Here we have something new under the sun.

I would like summarily to set out datapoints supporting the Omar frauds in this almost unbelievable case. Anyone seeking to address the case needs to deal with the following:

• We know that Omar’s father goes by the name Nur Omar Mohamed. We know that Omar has a sister who goes under the name Sahra Noor. We have yet to meet another Omar in Omar’s immediate family.

• We know that Omar legally married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009. We have one carefully crafted written statement purporting to explain Omar’s marital arrangements since 2002. It is posted online here.

• We know that Omar’s public statement repeatedly cites Omar’s “faith tradition” in the narrative of developments, yet Omar’s 2009 marriage was performed by a Christian minister.

• Who is Ahmed Nur Said Elmi and how did Omar meet him? Omar refuses to say. When Star Tribune reported Patrick Coolican called me to comment on the statement in August 2016, I asked Patrick who the Omar campaign people said Elmi was (Omar herself wasn’t talking). “They won’t tell me,” Patrick said.

• We know that there is substantial evidence that Omar continued to live with Ahmed Hirsi — her mate since 2002 and the father of her children — through the first years of her marriage to Elmi.

• We know that there is substantial social media evidence of a sibling relationship between Omar and Elmi.

• We know that Omar filed joint tax returns with Hirsi in 2015 and 2016 although she was not married to Hirsi and was still married to Elmi. Omar herself treated the marriage to Elmi as a sham.

• We know that Omar herself has never consented to an interview on any of these subjects by any media outlet. When asked for an interview or for comment on them, she has dispensed wild accusations of anti-Muslim bigotry.

• Most recently, Omar accused the Star Tribune of anti-Muslim bigotry.

• Omar has refused to consent to interviews of her father and of her husband by the Star Tribune.

• Ahmed Hirsi has declined any public comment on Omar’s apparent frauds.

• We know that Elmi appears to have reunited with Sahra Noor in Nairobi.

• While he had purged his social media accounts in 2016, Elmi reemerged in the past year on Instagram. When he reemerged on Instagram, Elmi portrayed himself leading a flagrantly gay life in London. Rob Long’s hilarious NR column “That’s my husbro” derives from Elmi’s self-portrayal on Instagram.

One final point. When the Star Tribune finally got around to a serious exploration of the possible Omar frauds in its June 23 page-one story, it failed to find a single fact supporting Omar’s denials.