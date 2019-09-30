This Week in Crazy (Updated)

I know. What do you mean, “this week” in crazy? With today’s regnant liberalism, we could easily do “the last half-hour in crazy.” But I do have a day job, plus a wine and whisky addiction that has to be attended to, so I have to be, as the great Ian Faith put it, “more selective.” (Bonus pop culture points for knowing that reference.)

Let’s start with . . . Paul Krugman. I know. You’re thinking, “Do we have to?” Yes, because, behold this Tweet:

I have for years heard stories about how weird Krugman was in the economics department office suites at Princeton, like, paranoid-schizophrenic-aliens-are-talking-to-me-through-my-dental-fillings crazy. I’m starting to think those stories may have been an understatement.

Second, America’s new paper of record, the Babylon Bee, is on to something:

“Since tobacco products are all still legal, they must be a much safer alternative,” Quandt said while deeply inhaling some nourishing cigarette fumes. “Obviously, the government would only take action if this was a true crisis, and not because of some arbitrary reason like bandwagoning or virtue-signaling!” “Thanks to my three daily packs of American Spirits, I was able to give up such a dangerous and unhealthy lifestyle very quickly and easily!”

Read the whole thing, but if I didn’t know better, I might suspect the evil tobacco companies are behind the vaping ban.

But an even better example of the old “bootleggers and Baptists” hypothesis is how effectively the coal industry has infiltrated the Democratic presidential field. After all, what better news could coal miners and coal-fired power plant owners hear than Elizabeth Warren’s proposal to ban fracking. I can imagine how coal mine owners are secretly funneling campaign contributions to Warren and readying champagne if Warren wins. Because what will help coal more than banning the technology that is enabling natural gas to outcompete coal?

Finally, I know this is supposed to be “news you can use,” but I think it is TMI. After all, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it:

Though it does remind me of the suggestion that singer Cheryl Crow once made that we all use only one square of toilet paper, to “save the planet,” naturally. Which prompted perhaps Mark Steyn’s greatest line ever: “All we are saying, is ‘give one piece a chance.'” That would be the left today, certainly.

Like I say, This Week in Crazy. Though you can call it This Week in Stupid, too.

UPDATE. See what I mean about stepping away for a half hour? The Guardian goes and does this: