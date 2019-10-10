A Shout-Out From President Trump [With Multiple Updates]

President Trump is conducting a rally at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis tonight. I wasn’t able to watch, as I was tied up at a dinner event. But my phone blew up with texts telling me that Trump mentioned Scott and Power Line several times in connection with Ilhan Omar, who represents Minneapolis and some nearby suburbs.

Target Center reportedly was packed, with many more outside, for one of Trump’s longer speeches. I’ve heard no reports of violence outside the arena, despite the hostile reception that Trump received from the city’s mayor.

More to come; when I get a clip of the president’s Power Line references, I will add it.

UPDATE: Here it is!

The photo below shows the president with a Minneapolis police officer wearing a “Cops for Trump” shirt. A day or so after Trump’s visit to Minneapolis was announced, the city’s Police Department issued an edict barring officers from wearing uniforms while working security at political events, lest they seem to be endorsing a candidate. The police officers’ union immediately ordered some “Cops for Trump” shirts for officers to wear at tonight’s event:

UPDATED: Crazed left-wingers protested outside Target Center. A local television station reports:

As President Donald Trump’s speech moves close to the 90-minute mark, skirmishes between protesters and Minneapolis Police officers outside Target Center are heating up on this rainy Thursday evening. A group of protesters were seen on video lighting up a bonfire with what appeared to be Trump-related baseball caps and apparel. Police are shown extinguishing the fire, and keeping protesters at bay with chemical spray, bicycles and even horses. There remain large groups of protesters along First Avenue near the Target Center, where Trump finished speaking at 9:30 p.m.

Here is the video. These people are nuts:

FURTHER UPDATE: Compare that ragtag group of nitwits to the cheering throngs who greeted the president as he approached Target Center. I have to say, I am impressed.