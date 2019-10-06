The Ad That CNN Wouldn’t Run

CNN refused to run this Trump ad on the Biden Ukraine scandal. Why?

“CNN is rejecting the ad, as it does not meet our advertising standards,” a network spokesperson told The Daily Beast. “Specifically, in addition to disparaging CNN and its journalists, the ad makes assertions that have been proven demonstrably false by various news outlets, including CNN.”

I have no idea what “assertions” have been “proven demonstrably false.” That is a characterization that I would apply to probably 75% of Democratic Party advertising carried by CNN and other networks, but what they have in mind here, I don’t know. Here is the ad:

I AM DRAINING THE SWAMP! pic.twitter.com/U7WxKrO6Kx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019



Free speech: in today’s America, you can’t buy it.