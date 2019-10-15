The Crazy Chronicles

Is it my imagination, or are liberals and their allies getting more insane by the day? Here’s an Inventory of Crazy on my cyber-spindle right now:

• Tom Steyer says if Trump wins re-election, “literally it could be the end of the world.” Hard to see what Trump could so so much more effectively than in his first term, but whatever. Maybe Trump will be less inhibited on Twitter in a second term, which might “literally” make many liberal heads “literally” explode.

• As we know, everything today is racist, including even . . . Spongebob Squarepants?? This is the kind of thing that brings out my inner Squidward, and naturally it comes from an academic:

A professor from the University of Washington has written an article claiming the cartoon “SpongeBob SquarePants” shows racism and violence. In the article “ ,” professor Holly Barker says the residents of Bikini Bottom, which is the town where SpongeBob lives, colonized the area by taking the land from native Bikinian people.

Initially I was certain that this was another hoax article, and perhaps it is, but it appears to be published in a real journal (which doesn’t preclude that it is a hoax). I like this additional detail:

Nickelodeon has not issued a press release or statement about the article.

• Jane Fonda said what?!?!?

Jane Fonda has worn many hats during her Hollywood career — model, actress, activist — but apparently she also considers herself a climate scientist. “I’ve been a climate scientist for decades and decades,” Ms. Fonda told ABC News in an interview shortly before she was arrested Friday during a protest at the Capitol in D.C. Despite her “decades and decades” of climate experience, she credited her recent activism to 16-year-old Swedish protester Greta Thunberg, who launched the Fridays for Future climate strikes.

If she’s going to claim to have been a climatista for “decades and decades,” she better explain why she opposed nuclear power, the largest source of non-carbon energy around, decades and decades ago. (Though come to think of it, why does Janes want to remind us that she’s been around for “decades and decades”? She could be Greta Thunberg’s great grandmother by now I think. . .)

• Speaking of Greta Thunberg, Newsweek—a former magazine—was crushed that Little Miss No-Sunshine didn’t get the Nobel Peace Prize, because after giving it to Al Gore back in 2007, it is clear the Nobel committee has low standards:

The Babylon Bee nailed it in rebuttal:

OSLO—The Norwegian Nobel Committee has come under intense criticism after betraying one of its core values: handing the award out to people who haven’t actually done anything to work toward world peace. After the prize was awarded to Ethiopia’s prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, many cried foul. “Yes, he’s signed peace accords and ended violence, but has he vowed to drone-strike thousands of people across many countries?” asked one Twitter user when the winner was announced. “I’m just not sure we should be giving this award out to just anyone who labors to prevent violence and bring peace on earth.”

Then Newsweek apparently had a change of heart, and ran this follow-up story:

Oh yeah, that’s right: Norway produces a lot of oil and natural gas! Though I’m wondering from some of the copy if the Babylon Bee has quietly taken over Newsweek and turned it into a droll satire site:

The Nobel Committee has surprised oddsmakers by not picking 16-year-old Greta Thunberg to win the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize. The five-member Norwegian panel instead announced on Friday that Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had won the award, “for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and for in particular his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea,” a statement said. . . One of those countries is the nation that effectively decides who wins the Nobel Peace Prize each year—Norway, where the five members selected to serve on the committee are chosen by the Norwegian parliament. The country has a complex relationship with greenhouse gas-emitting fossil fuels, which historically have been (and arguably continues to be) a major source of Norway’s wealth. . . Thunberg herself may not have wanted a prize for her contribution to the climate change movement but for many, Norway’s decision to give the award to a climate activist would have been an important symbolic gesture.

Comedy writing like this should not go unnoticed, even if Newsweek nowadays largely does.