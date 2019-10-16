The Squad Feels the Bern

Multiple sources say that the Democratic House “Squad” is set to endorse Bernie Sanders for president. Or, at least, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar will. I haven’t seen anything about Ayanna Pressley.

This is good news, I think. I have believed that Elizabeth Warren is a prohibitive favorite for the Democratic nomination because she has inherited the socialist mantle from Sanders. Sanders is yesterday’s news (or the last presidential cycle’s news, anyway), he is 78 years old, and he just had a heart attack and subsequent heart surgery. With an equally fiery, far-left candidate like Warren on hand, I thought Sanders was pretty much done.

Support from the Squad may well keep Bernie’s candidacy not only alive, but vital. This is good, I think. The more hard-fought the nomination process is the better, and if we wind up with an open convention and a candidate selected in a smoke-filled room, better yet.