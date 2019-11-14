A Vulture Capitalist Enters the Democratic Race

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick has announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination. That doesn’t interest me much, but it is worth noting that Patrick resigned from Bain Capital the day before he announced.

Of course, there is nothing wrong with working for Bain; it is a perfectly good company. But remember the abuse that the Democrats heaped on Mitt Romney for running Bain Capital? He was a “vulture capitalist.” He caused one woman to die of cancer. He fired many more from their jobs. (Never mind the jobs Bain both created and preserved.) We see revealed here the utter cynicism of the Democratic Party. The leaders of that party don’t mean the things they say. They knew their attacks on Bain Capital were stupid, they just didn’t care. Just as they do not, more generally, believe their own demagoguery of Wall Street, when in fact, Wall Street has been among their biggest financial supporters.

The more time that goes by, the harder it is to see anything motivating the Democratic Party other than sheer lust for power.