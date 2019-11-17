FedEx Versus the NY Times

The New York Times today took after FedEx for the sin of having a low corporate tax bill. Sample:

FedEx reaped big savings [from the Trump tax cut], bringing its effective tax rate from 34 percentin fiscal year 2017 to less than zero in fiscal year 2018, meaning that, overall, the government technically owed it money. But it did not increase investment in new equipment and other assets in the fiscal year that followed, as Mr. Smith said businesses like his would. . .

Fred Smith, the founder and CEO of FedEx, decided to punch back twice as hard:

How much you want to bet that no on at the Times will be willing to appear with Fred Smith? Liberals are almost always cowards when challenged directly like this.