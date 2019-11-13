Posted on November 13, 2019 by John Hinderaker in Impeachment

Nunes Tells It Like It Is

As the Democrats’ sham impeachment hearing got under way this morning, ranking Member Devin Nunes delivered a blistering opening statement that attacked the Democrats’ sordid history and asserted the illegitimacy of the impeachment process. I thought it was a highly effective statement, highlighting a number of historical elements that deserve to be remembered. I think that, given the Democrats’ obvious bad faith, this sort of scorched-earth response is the only appropriate posture:

I hope a lot of people were watching, but I doubt it. My sense is that interest in this impeachment proceeding is remarkably low, I assume because most people understand what a fraud the Democrats are trying to perpetrate.

