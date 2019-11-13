Nunes Tells It Like It Is

As the Democrats’ sham impeachment hearing got under way this morning, ranking Member Devin Nunes delivered a blistering opening statement that attacked the Democrats’ sordid history and asserted the illegitimacy of the impeachment process. I thought it was a highly effective statement, highlighting a number of historical elements that deserve to be remembered. I think that, given the Democrats’ obvious bad faith, this sort of scorched-earth response is the only appropriate posture:

I hope a lot of people were watching, but I doubt it. My sense is that interest in this impeachment proceeding is remarkably low, I assume because most people understand what a fraud the Democrats are trying to perpetrate.