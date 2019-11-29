Poll: Most Republicans consider Trump a better president than Lincoln

A new poll by YouGov asked who is the better president, Abraham Lincoln or Donald Trump. 53 percent of the Republicans polled selected Trump.

At Hot Air, Allahpundit, a frequent critic of President Trump, argues that there’s “less to this poll than meets the eye,” and that the poll isn’t really strong evidence of a Trump cult of personality. I don’t buy the argument. A result this absurd reeks of cult of personality.

Trump himself understands what’s going on. He famously said:

I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and wouldn’t lose any voters, okay? It’s like, incredible.

Yes, it is. And Trump said this in early 2016, long before he took control of the Republican party. Today, the Trump cult of personality is much larger and, very likely, even more fervent.

And potentially more dangerous.