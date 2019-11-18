Trump reverses decision on vaping ban

President Trump has decided not to move forward with a ban on most flavored e-cigarettes. The mainstream media is certain that Trump made this decision for a bad reason, but it can’t make up its collective mind what that reason was.

Some organs say Trump balked at the ban because his supporters like to vape. Some say he balked because the ban would have cost people jobs. Some attribute Trump’s reversal to industry lobbying.

Whatever his motive, Trump made a good decision. Vaping is the best solution anyone has come up with yet to combat cigarette smoking. Cigarettes kill millions of Americans because they contain tar. E-cigarettes provide the nicotine smokers crave without the tar, thereby enabling smokers to kick a habit that will kill them in favor of a habit that won’t.

Vaping came under fire when a relatively small number of people died as a result of the practice. However, the Centers for Disease Control has finally admitted that the deaths and lung illnesses associated with vaping have nothing to do with legal nicotine e-cigarettes.

Is it possible that President Trump’s decision not to go through with the ban was influenced by the CDC’s finding? Is it possible that it was influenced by arguments in favor of vaping as a comparatively healthy substitute for cigarette smoking?

I think so. Yet, the mainstream media refuses to acknowledge this possibility.

Some of them say, however, that Trump was lobbied by the e-cigarette industry. Such lobbying surely would have included the facts supporting the health-related value of vaping. It’s likely that Trump took those facts into account.

It’s also worth noting that, at least according to mainstream media sources, Trump’s initial decision to move forward with the ban on most flavored e-cigarettes was prompted by the urging of Ivanka and Melania Trump. I don’t know if this is true, but if it is, then Trump’s support of the ban was never strongly rooted. Thus, it’s not surprising that Trump, after hearing counterarguments from people who know more than Ivanka and Melania about the subject, changed his mind.

In any event, Trump has reached the correct decision, and that’s the important thing.