A hearing highlight

Watching the law professors testify before the House Judiciary Committee yesterday, I was grateful for my education at the University of Minnesota Law School. I never had a teacher at the school who was as visibly suffused with self-love and moral certitude as Noah Feldman, Pamela Karlan, or Michael Gerhardt. Not even close. We didn’t have to contend with Trump Derangement Syndrome back then, of course, but I never had a law school teacher as insanely hateful as any one of Nadler’s trio of nattering professorial nabobs either.

George Washington University Law School Professor Jonathan Turley presented a striking contrast. The Democrats wisely steered clear of him.

Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado questioned Turley in a way that made me sit up and take notice. Asking Turley to apply the TDS law profs’ purported impeachment standard to presidents past, Buck drew mostly on little known history to lend some perspective. Buck’s point was that nearly all presidents can be deemed to have committed an impeachable “abuse of power” under the standard advocated by Nadler’s nattering professorial nabobs of Trump hatred. Come for the history, stay for the humor.