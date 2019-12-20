Dems Trapped Inside Plato’s Wine Cave

Like Paul, I skipped the Democratic debate last night, which is too bad as it sounds like it offered some good comedy. I’m especially bemused by Elizabeth Warren’s complaint that Mayor Pete held a fund raiser in a Napa Valley wine cave that . . . was filled with crystals. Well this is New Age California, after all, where healing crystals are all the rage. I don’t get the problem here, since the Democratic Party is the party of healing crystals (just ask Marianne Williamson, still a presidential candidate and certain Secretary of Health and Human Services in a Warren Administration). And in any case you’d think Democrats would prefer crystal-centric wine caves to misogynist man caves, but who can say these days. (And yes, maybe Lizzie Warren is holding out for a whine cave.)

I’ve been in some of those Napa Valley wine caves, and they’re pretty cool. I manage to avoid the crystals just fine. It strikes me that a cave of any kind is the perfect metaphor of the mind of the Democratic Party today—in particular Plato’s famous cave, as Democrats are indeed prisoners of false images reinforced by a monolithic media (especially Twitter). I’m trying to get #InsidePlato’sWineCave to trend on Twitter.

Naturally the media is doing its part to keep the discussion stupid. CNN has a headline today: “Why Democrats Are Debating Over a Wine Cave.” Maybe because it’s easier than having a real debate over issues? But Politico takes the cake for provoking the depths of liberal stupidity by calling the Warren-Buttigieg feud a “pillow fight.” You won’t believe (actually you will) what happened next! The Washington Examiner reports:

Politico’s newsletter Friday morning included the following: “GLAAD sent us a note yesterday about [our previous newsletter], noting that our use of ‘pillow fight’ when describing a fight between Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren may have offended people. That was not our intent — pillow fight, in our mind, connotes a fight where no one draws blood.” It also included an explanation from GLAAD spokesman Drew Anderson.

“For women and LGBTQ people at the workplace, hearing phrases like ‘dramatic,’ ‘over the top,’ and even ‘pillow fight’ during office disagreements fosters negative stereotypes and diminishes a person simply because of who they are. Disagreements happen in politics, but using these loaded terms during disputes feed into the sexist and homophobic tropes that simply have no place in our political coverage and rhetoric.”

Just imagine how they’re going to react when Trump is re-elected next year.

Meanwhile, did you know Democrats are trying to pass tax cuts for the rich? And, even more surprising, that Alexandria Occasio-Cortez voted against the effort? I guess even a stopped clock is right twice a day.

The matter concerns the repeal of the Trump tax reform’s stringent cap on state and local tax deductions (SALT, as it is known in the trade), which, figures show, overwhelmingly benefit high income earners in states with high state income tax rates like California, Illinois, New York, etc. It’s may favorite part of the Trump tax bill, and it is causing liberal high tax states to scream in pain. But reversing the SALT cap is a pure giveaway to high income people, which AOC gets. It generated this delicious headline today.

Pass the popcorn. Also, here’s what Nancy Pelosi thinks of AOC’s vote (and my new favorite GIF):