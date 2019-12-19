More Evidence That We Shouldn’t Take Advice From Climate Activists

In western Massachusetts, a group of a dozen or so climate activists tried to stop a trainload of coal heading for a power plant in New Hampshire…by standing on the railroad tracks in front of the train. Evidently they thought the train could, and would, screech to a halt. This short video is dark and doesn’t show much, but it conveys some sense of why this was a poor idea:

#BREAKING A train carrying coal to NH nearly ran over a dozen climate activists who tried to block it in Worcester. This happened after someone farther south on the tracks called the emergency hotline twice to report there were people on the tracks. pic.twitter.com/uaUa12mauQ — Miriam Wasser (@MiriamWasser) December 17, 2019



Maybe I am turning into a codger, but I really do think people used to be smarter. Or, at least, they used to have a better grasp of basic facts about how the world works. Also the laws of physics. We had a few dim bulbs when I was growing up, but I’m pretty sure none of them would have stood in front of a train.

I don’t think it is wholly coincidental that this ignorance of the realities of the physical world is seen in extreme form among climate activists.

Via InstaPundit.