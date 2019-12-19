Posted on December 19, 2019 by John Hinderaker in Liberals

More Evidence That We Shouldn’t Take Advice From Climate Activists

In western Massachusetts, a group of a dozen or so climate activists tried to stop a trainload of coal heading for a power plant in New Hampshire…by standing on the railroad tracks in front of the train. Evidently they thought the train could, and would, screech to a halt. This short video is dark and doesn’t show much, but it conveys some sense of why this was a poor idea:


Maybe I am turning into a codger, but I really do think people used to be smarter. Or, at least, they used to have a better grasp of basic facts about how the world works. Also the laws of physics. We had a few dim bulbs when I was growing up, but I’m pretty sure none of them would have stood in front of a train.

I don’t think it is wholly coincidental that this ignorance of the realities of the physical world is seen in extreme form among climate activists.

Via InstaPundit.

