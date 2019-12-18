His political opponents have been out to impeach Donald Trump roughly since the day after the 2016 election. Their efforts come to fruition in the two articles of impeachment that the Democrats will adopt some time today. The Democrats’ media adjunct has kept ranks with impressive exactitude as they marched along with the Democrats. The rank dishonesty and maniacal partisanship underlying impeachment have made for a sorry spectacle. What can be said about the House triumvirate of Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, and Speaker Nancy “prayerful” Pelosi? Send in the clowns.

The Russia hoax collapsed in the senile display of Robert Mueller before the House Judiciary Committee on July 24. On July 25 President Trump had the congratulatory telephone call with Ukraine’s President Zelensky that somehow became the subject of a complaint submitted by a fake “whistleblower.” The fake whistleblower has remained anonymous for some reason. We all know who he is, although the Democrats’ have protected his identity more zealously than intelligence authorities protect top secret information. Send in the clowns.

As the Russia hoax was a pretext for undermining Trump, the Ukraine thing is an obvious pretext for the continuation. Both episodes are shot through with such dishonesty and bad faith it is no coincidence (as the Communists used to say) that Adam Schiff has been out in front of each. The prayerful Pelosi logically tapped Schiff to conduct and direct impeachment theater in the House even though the Intelligence Committee has at best a highly questionable role in it. Send in the clowns.

Michael Anton seems to me to have a handle on the back story in the CRB essay “The empire strikes back.” As the Democrats have dumbed down impeachment, Anton gives us a sort of impeachment for dummies.