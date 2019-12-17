Trump Unbound

Today President Trump delivered a blistering six-page letter to Nancy Pelosi, attacking the Democrats’ misconduct dating from the election campaign of 2016 and culminating in the current impeachment farce. The letter is embedded below. When I saw that Trump had delivered such a letter, I assumed it was written by White House Counsel Pat Cipollone. Having read the letter, I think it is written in Trump’s own voice. With genuine emotion, he tells Pelosi and the Democrats that “you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are you are declaring open war on American Democracy.”

This is the president’s conclusion:

It is time for you and the highly partisan Democrats in Congress to immediately cease this impeachment fantasy and get back to work for the American People. While I have no expectation that you will do so, I write this letter to you for the purpose of history and to put my thoughts on a permanent and indelible record. One hundred years from now, when people look back at this affair, I want them to understand it, and learn from it, so that it can never happen to another President again.

I think President Trump is correct in believing that history will judge the Democratic Party harshly. Here is the letter: