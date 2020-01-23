All the president’s men, cont’d

Today the FISA court published the declassified and redacted version of a two-page order on the Carter Page FISA warrants (embedded below). According to the court order signed by Presiding Judge James Boasberg, the Department of Justice now concedes that “at least” two of the four warrants approved by the FISA court lacked probable cause and were therefore “invalid” (i.e., illegal). Judge Boasberg adds that “[t]he government apparently does not take a position on the validity” of the first two warrants issued on Page. FOX News reports on the court order here.

While the Democrats are otherwise occupied, this court order provides a timely reminder that the biggest scandal in American political history implicates the Obama administration, not the Trump administration. Adam Schiff, now presenting the case for Trump’s removal from office, made his bones obstructing the investigation of, and lying about, that particular scandal — the scandal of which President Trump was the intended victim. The unraveling of the scandal proceeds offstage and out of the spotlight.

