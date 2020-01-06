Analyze this

I avoided watching the Golden Globe Awards show last night because I hate political diatribes by Hollywood morons, but I am sorry I missed the opening monologue by Ricky Gervais. Speaking ironically, he belittled his monologue as “just jokes.” Gervais, however, inflicted some serious pain — the faces of the audience looked like those in the audience at the beginning of Springtime for Hitler in Mel Brooks’s The Producers.

The pain Gervais inflicted came in a few truth bombs. My favorite: “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.” Twitchy has posted a video of the monologue embedded in a tweet (7 minutes) here, along with highlights and reactions.