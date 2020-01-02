Andrew McCabe: Sorry Guys, I Lied

This isn’t brand-new information, but it is based on an FBI document dump that adds to our knowledge of why Andrew McCabe was fired by the FBI. The New York Post reports:

Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe apologized for lying to agents who spent weeks investigating the source of a leak to the Wall Street Journal that actually came from him, new documents reveal. Shortly before the 2016 election, The Journal reported that an FBI investigation was underway involving then-candidate Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation. McCabe in May 2017 denied that he was the source of the leak — but later fessed up, angering bureau investigators who had been spinning their wheels trying to identify the source of the leak.

The documents that have now come to light come from the FBI and include transcripts of McCabe’s conversations with investigators.

“I need to know from you, did you authorize this article? Were you aware of it? Did you authorize it?” an agent asked McCabe, The agent then described his response: “And as nice as could be, he said, ‘Yep. Yep I did.’” The investigator then said that “things had suddenly changed 180 degrees with this” after McCabe’s admission, which turned his initial denials into a potential crime.

Lying to the FBI is a crime; that is what General Michael Flynn was charged with and pled guilty to, although the evidence suggests that he may well have been innocent. As to Andrew McCabe, there is no ambiguity: by his own admission, he is guilty. Whether he will be criminally prosecuted is, I believe, up to Attorney General William Barr.

It should be emphasized that this leak by McCabe involved the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton. It had nothing to do with the much more important FBI effort to swing the election to Hillary, or, failing that, to implement an “insurance policy” that would rid the republic of Donald Trump. It was in “Andy’s office” that Peter Strozk and others discussed that infamous alternative, which, as we now know, was implemented. As far as I know, McCabe’s role in the FBI’s attempt to destroy Donald Trump is not yet clear.