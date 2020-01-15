Ilhan Omar, Dope

I have commented more than once that Ilhan Omar, while a remarkably arrogant person, is also a woman of very limited intelligence. To be fair, you could say that about a lot of liberals. But this tweet, issued by Omar yesterday, illustrates the point:

What an important victory for the people of Minnesota! This is what happens when communities come together to oppose mining projects that will line the pockets of fossil fuel execs at the expense of our planet. https://t.co/H1iHhGbuLm — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 14, 2020



The PolyMet project is a proposed copper-nickel mine in northern Minnesota. This action by the Minnesota Court of Appeals is unfortunate, but it has nothing to do with fossil fuels. Nor will the court’s decision have any impact on the “planet.” It simply means that copper will be mined, at least for the time being, somewhere on the planet other than Minnesota–undoubtedly in a location with fewer environmental controls.

A group called Minnesota Miners couldn’t resist calling out Ms. Omar:

You are an idiot if you can't tell the difference between copper nickel mining and fossil fuels. Democrats and their enviro nut followers are killing jobs and in turn small communities in NE MN. — Minnesota Miners (@MinnesotaMiners) January 15, 2020



And this woman actually votes in Congress! Her constituents should be ashamed of themselves.