Insuring Trump’s Re-Election

This is the kind of thing that insures President Trump will be re-elected in November–or would, if anyone watched CNN. It is hard to imagine a less attractive 80 seconds of television. What is it about liberals (and formerly conservative never-Trumpers like Rick Wilson) that makes them so smug and self-satisfied? Especially given that, as in this case, they are generally people of so little accomplishment. Anyway, here it is:

The arrogance, the dismissiveness, the smug cackling, the accents. If Donald Trump wins re-election this year, I’ll remember this brief CNN segment late one Saturday night in January as the perfect encapsulation for why it happened. pic.twitter.com/8kQ6zN9AZV — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 28, 2020



President Trump has tweeted this, so a great many people will see it. Well done, CNN!

STEVE adds. The media is not having a good week. Check out the last line of this New York Times correction from a few days back:

I guess this kind of illiteracy is what happens when you trash English literature.

Then there’s this irresistible Tweet: