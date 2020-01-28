Posted on January 28, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Media Bias

Insuring Trump’s Re-Election

This is the kind of thing that insures President Trump will be re-elected in November–or would, if anyone watched CNN. It is hard to imagine a less attractive 80 seconds of television. What is it about liberals (and formerly conservative never-Trumpers like Rick Wilson) that makes them so smug and self-satisfied? Especially given that, as in this case, they are generally people of so little accomplishment. Anyway, here it is:


President Trump has tweeted this, so a great many people will see it. Well done, CNN!

STEVE adds. The media is not having a good week. Check out the last line of this New York Times correction from a few days back:

 

I guess this kind of illiteracy is what happens when you trash English literature.

Then there’s this irresistible Tweet:

