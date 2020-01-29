Liz Warren Finally Has a Good Idea

Elizabeth Warren wants to jail fellow Democrats who spread the Russia collusion hoax and, more recently, the Ukraine impeachment fraud. That, at least, is how I read her latest proposal: “Elizabeth Warren proposes criminal penalties for spreading voting disinformation online.”

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday released a plan to fight disinformation and to hold tech companies accountable for their actions in light of the 2016 election.

***

Warren proposed to combat disinformation by holding big tech companies like Facebook, Twitter and Google responsible for spreading misinformation designed to suppress voters from turning out. “I will push for new laws that impose tough civil and criminal penalties for knowingly disseminating this kind of information, which has the explicit purpose of undermining the basic right to vote,” Warren said in a release.

I assume she refers to Democrats who spread the ridiculous Russia collusion hoax, which was implausible on its face, in an effort to discourage Republican voters from turning out and to dissuade other voters from voting for Donald Trump. As to 2020, the most obvious targets of her proposed statute would be the Democrats who smeared President Trump on the basis of the Ukraine fraud.

I think that for once, Warren has a point. During his second term, President Trump and Attorney General Barr should look into criminal charges against Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and many more who spread disinformation online in an effort to influence election results by discouraging Republicans and others from turning out and voting for Donald Trump.