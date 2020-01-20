There are some things it’s embarrassing to know

A hundred years ago, give or take fifty, I was part of a team that competed for my high school on a quiz show called “It’s Academic.” During one of our matches, I correctly provided the answer “Bye Bye Blackbird” to a question about a song written in the 1920s.

Afterwards, I joked with a teammate that I had been reluctant to press the buzzer and answer the question because I was embarrassed to know a song so uncool (as I stupidly thought “Bye Bye Blackbird” to be at the time).

This incident came back to me the other day when I read that, in a “Jeopardy” episode shown recently, none of the three contestants gave the name Adam Schiff after being shown a picture of the ubiquitous congressman and provided a description of who he is.

Maybe the contestants knew the answer, but were too embarrassed to provide it.

Not really. Of course, they would have given Schiff’s name if they knew who he is.

Adam Schiff has been Schumeresque in his efforts to grab the limelight. I take it as a positive sign for America that, nonetheless, three intelligent people — an English professor, a librarian, and a tutor — couldn’t identify him.

Life is too short for most Americans to keep up with Schiff and his shenanigans.



