A Clarifying Moment

One is tempted to say, after last night’s demolition derby, that the 2020 presidential election is over. Perhaps the Democrats can recover, but it won’t be easy. Tom Steyer was one of many who said, “I saw the person who won the debate last night whose name is Donald Trump.”

Still, the night wasn’t entirely wasted. There was one clarifying moment, in which Michael Bloomberg (who had, all agree, a terrible evening) was the lone voice of sanity. Bloomberg came out against Communism; the reaction of the others onstage and in the audience was revealing:

So the Democratic presidential front-runner has officially denied that he is a Communist. Just like old times!