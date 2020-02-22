About face: Elizabeth Warren accepts super PAC money, after all

Raise your hand if you have seen a still photograph of Elizabeth Warren in the last Democratic debate where she isn’t either talking or raising her hand in the hope of talking. In that debate, Warren managed to play two roles one might have considered mutually exclusive — the insufferable teacher and the insufferable student.

But this post isn’t about Warren’s insufferability. It’s about her hypocrisy.

In nearly every debate I’ve watched, Warren has boasted that she’s not taking any super PAC money. The claim was always a bit misleading because, as I understand it, Warren was using super PAC money from her last campaign.

But now, Warren is flat out accepting money from a super PAC in this race. Thus, her claim that she wasn’t going to do so — a “central tenet” of her campaign, as even the Washington Post acknowledges — turned out to be false. Anyone who voted for Warren based in part on this promise should feel aggrieved. But not many have voted for her.

Warren claims that she hasn’t reversed herself. She argues:

From the first day I got in this campaign, I said to anybody who runs for president, “Let’s do this without super PAC’s. Let’s all agree. Before they’ve gotten into it, before people have invested money in this, let’s all just agree we will all say no to super PACs.” Nobody took me up on it. . .Not a single other candidate would agree with me. So I haven’t changed my position.

Run that one by me again, please.

Warren hasn’t changed her position about whether other candidates should say “no” to super PACs. But she has abandoned her position that she will say “no” to them.

In the debates, Warren’s position was never that she wouldn’t take super PAC money if other candidates agreed not to. Her position was that she was morally superior to the other candidates because they weren’t rejecting super PAC money and she was.

Now, she is accepting it too.

Warren even had to change her campaign website. According to the Post, it stated in capital letters, “REJECTS SUPER PACs.”

Warren has quickly become a no-hoper in this race. It looks like she will exit the way she entered — with an extremely troubled relationship with the truth.

Raise your hand if you’re surprised.