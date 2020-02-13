Feel Good News of the Day

Recent surveys show Americans to be more optimistic than they have been in years, and it is not hard to understand when you take in some of the good news stories out today. Starting with the bankruptcy filing of the McClatchy newspaper chain. Aside from CNN and the New York Times, it is hard to think of a media organization that deserves flushing down the sewer more than McClatchy, whose news pages have embraced open partisanship against Devin Nunes, and which refused to retract or correct a completely false story that Trump lawyer Michael Cohen had traveled to Prague in 2016 for nefarious purposes involving Russians, even after special counsel Robert Mueller took the rare step of releasing a public statement refuting the story.

But that’s just a warm up. If by some remote chance you are an Elizabeth Warren supporter and are feeling a little down about her dismal performance in New Hampshire, well, she feels your pain, and wants you to . . . eat some chocolate. And maybe adopt a pet. And watch cat videos. (This actually makes sense, as Warren is the ultimate cat lady candidate.) Also: send money. Seriously:

To borrow that old Oscar Wilde line, you have to have a heart of stone not to laugh out loud at this level of pathetique.

Finally, in the schadenfreude department, readers who follow the judiciary will know the name Stephen Reinhardt, who was one of the most leftist judges of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals until his passing two years ago. Today at a hearing of the House Subcommittee on the Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet, a former Reinhardt clerk, Olivia Warren, is going to testify that Reinhardt was a complete pig when it came to his treatment of women. You can read her complete testimony here. Samples: