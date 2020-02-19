Our friends at the American Spectator have moved to a subscription model and put up a paywall that kicks in after readers access a limited number of free articles. They have nevertheless graciously agreed to make access available to links posted on Power Line. The Spectator’s lead column today is Jeremy Lott’s “Mike Bloomberg, meet Paul Harvey.”. Related: The Federalist’s Sean Davis channels Paul Harvey in “So God made a Bloomberg.” I want to bring our new arrangement with the Spectator to readers’ attention and publicly express our thanks.

UPDATE: I hear we have not achieved liftoff with the Spectator yet. I may have dreamed the details of the arrangement. Check this space for updates!