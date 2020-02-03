Inside the sordid impeachment saga there must be a fat Robert Ludlum novel struggling to get out. In the video below from the Senate trial this past Thursday, for example, House impeachment manager Hakeem Jeffries quickly offered The Jeffries Distinction in response to a question posed by Senator Richard Burr. In The Jeffries Distinction he differentiated foreign meddling in the 2016 election undertaken by the Democrats from whatever Trump has been impeached for. Jeffries not only offered his distinction — the Democrats paid good money for the Steele Dossier — he added a dollop of what he describes as “conspiracy theories” for good measure.

Jeffries must not have been prepared for the question. Chief House impeachment manager Adam Schiff would have done better than that, but he still would not have gotten the correct answer. The correct answer is that the Democrats know how to do these things and get away with them. The Republicans can’t even get away with doing nothing.