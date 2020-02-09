The Power Line Show, Ep. 167: The Lost History of Western Civilization, with Stanley Kurtz

Last week Paul wrote about the gallant efforts of Stanley Kurtz to try to fight the continuing death spiral of our universities, and how just in time for your Sunday afternoon walk or Monday morning commute, Stanley joins the Power Line podcast to talk about his terrific new report for the National Association of Scholars entitled The Lost History of Western Civilization.

The broad outlines of this story are generally well known, but Stanley explains how the campus left doesn’t merely want to broaden the curriculum to take in true “multicultural” perspectives, but in fact is motivated by fundamental hostility to Western Civilization. This is why the left wants to suppress the old “great books,” though I think what this really represents is actually a deep intellectual inferiority complex—the left knows its jargon-filled nostrums can’t really hold up to Shakespeare, for example—combined with a will to power that is chiefly an expression of a desire for retribution for past injustices, real or imagined. This is no longer education. It is political activism cloaked in academic robes.

Stanley is toiling mightily in the trenches of state legislatures to get more elected officials involved in using their oversight powers to hold universities to account for their indulgence of the nihilist self-destruction of higher education. You should lend him your ear, and then your support.

