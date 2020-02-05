Warren ducks cameras as she gets off private jet

It’s a ritual. After the Iowa caucuses, those with a “ticket out,” and those who just want to prolong the agony, fly to New Hampshire to campaign. Elizabeth Warren, who has half a ticket out, followed this practice.

She did so by private jet. Nothing wrong with that. There are probably few, if any, direct commercial flights from anywhere in Iowa to anywhere in New Hampshire. Anyway, after an exhausting Iowa campaign and a late night of waiting for results that didn’t come, why not fly privately if you can afford to?

However, Warren supports the Green New Deal. It calls for reductions in air travel, and for working towards eliminating such travel, because of the adverse effects jets have on the environment.

Is it hypocritical to support the Green New Deal yet fly by private jet when there are more environmentally friendly, though less convenient, alternatives? Probably, to a small degree.

In any case, we know that Elizabeth Warren sees the inconsistency. She was caught trying to use an aide to shield her from cameras as she got off of her private jet in New Hampshire. At least that’s how it plainly looks to me. Check out the video below and see if you agree.

Warren seems pretty agile as she pulls a reverse Chuck Schumer by dodging the camera. She also displays quick thinking. Too quick. (Via Ed Morrissey)

