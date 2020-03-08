Biden on the trail

Joe Biden spoke yesterday before a scenic backdrop to a crowd of several hundred supporters in St. Louis’s Kiener Plaza Park. C-SPAN has posted video of the entire 43-minute event here. Biden himself spoke for only a few minutes, beginning at about 28:30 of the C-SPAN video. The crowd wanted to express its enthusiasm, but Biden seemed to suppress it. Take a look yourself if you have the patience.

Biden’s remarks included the usual signs and tokens. This one, for example, has caught the attention of several observers on Twitter (at about 32:20 of the C-SPAN video). Watching the whole thing on C-SPAN, however, I think it’s what he got straight that should probably give us the most concern. Word of the day (once again): “Expodentially.”

Quotable quote: “Our children are literally watching.”

They allowed Joe Biden to speak for a whole seven minutes in front of his crowd of about 500 in St Louis today. During that short time he called himself “an Obiden-Bama Democrat” pic.twitter.com/UeZHiNCmEN — jack allison (@jackallisonLOL) March 7, 2020

The festivities continued in Kansas City. Biden’s Kansas City speech is posted in its entirety here on YouTube. In his Kansas City remarks, Biden struggled at about 10:05 of the YouTube video, though he finally achieved coherence: “We can only reelect Donald Trump if in fact we get engaged in this circular firing squad.”